Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) & Its Rivals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV) is one of 48 public companies in the “Biopharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare KalVista Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals -1,379.58% -70.20% -63.10% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Competitors -13,486.12% -54.03% -24.46%

68.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.1% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals $1.50 million -$18.60 million -4.32 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Competitors $584.27 million $101.79 million 48.37

KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than KalVista Pharmaceuticals. KalVista Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Competitors 145 809 1794 60 2.63

KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.92%. As a group, “Biopharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 5.38%. Given KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe KalVista Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for a range of diseases. The Company has developed a portfolio of small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The Company is developing a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is administered directly into the eye. The Company is engaged in advancing several product candidates developed from its portfolio into early clinical trials. The Company is progressing additional oral candidates towards regulatory preclinical studies. The Company’s HAE product candidate, KVD818, is an inhibitor of plasma kallikrein. The Company has initiated clinical testing of KVD818 in a Phase I clinical trial. It has completed an open-label single ascending dose Phase I trial in DME patients with KVD001.

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.