Reviewing Baxalta (BXLT) & The Competition

Baxalta (NYSE: BXLT) is one of 48 public companies in the “Biopharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Baxalta to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Baxalta pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Baxalta pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biopharmaceuticals” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 23.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Baxalta and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxalta 0 0 0 0 N/A Baxalta Competitors 145 809 1794 60 2.63

As a group, “Biopharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 5.81%. Given Baxalta’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baxalta has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baxalta and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baxalta N/A N/A 38.67 Baxalta Competitors $584.27 million $101.79 million 49.64

Baxalta’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Baxalta. Baxalta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Baxalta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxalta 9.37% 14.28% 4.62% Baxalta Competitors -13,486.12% -54.03% -24.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baxalta competitors beat Baxalta on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Baxalta Company Profile

Baxalta Incorporated (Baxalta) is a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of differentiated therapies that seek to address medical needs across various disease areas, including hemophilia, immunology and oncology. Baxalta’s categories of products include Hemophilia products, such as Advate, Adynovate, Recombinate, Hemofil M, Immunate, Immunine, Rixubis and Prothromplex Total; Inhibitor Therapies products, including FEIBA and OBIZUR; Immunoglobulin Therapies products, which include GAMMAGARD LIQUID/KIOVIG, HYQVIA, GAMMAGARD S/D and SUBCUVIA; BioTherapeutics products, including FLEXBUMIN, BUMINATE, ARALAST NP, GLASSIA NP and CEPROTIN, and Oncology product, such as ONCASPAR. Baxalta Company develops, manufactures and markets a portfolio of treatments for hemophilia and other bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, burns and shock, and other chronic and acute medical conditions, as well as oncology treatments for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

