ReTo Eco-Solutions’ (NASDAQ:RETO) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 8th. ReTo Eco-Solutions had issued 2,800,000 shares in its IPO on November 29th. The total size of the offering was $14,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During ReTo Eco-Solutions’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) opened at $8.33 on Friday. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 8th (NASDAQ:RETO)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/reto-eco-solutions-incs-quiet-period-set-to-end-on-january-8th-nasdaqreto.html.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc is a holding company. The Company is focused on manufacturing and distributing of eco-friendly construction materials such as aggregates, bricks, pavers and tiles, made from mining waste or iron tailings and fly-ash, as well as equipment used for the production of these eco-friendly construction materials.

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.