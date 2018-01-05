Resonant Inc (RESN) CFO Jeffrey A. Killian Sells 5,623 Shares of Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) CFO Jeffrey A. Killian sold 5,623 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $41,778.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ RESN) traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 221,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,167. Resonant Inc has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.51, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

RESN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Resonant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband.

