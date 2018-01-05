Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 4th (COST, EA, GAIN, GCO, GGG, GLPEY, GRFS, HABT, HLDCY, HRCXF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 4th:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $200.28 target price on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $104.10 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Graco (NYSE:GGG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators etc. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities etc. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. “

Galp Energia Sgps (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Grifols SA, Barcelona (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hurricane Energy PLC is involved in the exploration of oil and gas properties primarily in the United Kingdom. Hurricane Energy PLC is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom. “

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. Vetr currently has $49.90 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $213.88 price target on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a strong sell rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $48.12 price target on the stock.

