Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

12/29/2017 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2017 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2017 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/26/2017 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/22/2017 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2017 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2017 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/22/2017 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

12/21/2017 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2017 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2017 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/8/2017 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2017 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ LJPC) traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.42. 427,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,067. The stock has a market cap of $665.69, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.63. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $39.28.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.05. analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Carver acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura L. Douglass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

