Repsol (REPYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have $20.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on REPYY. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Repsol from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Repsol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repsol has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Repsol ( REPYY ) traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 22,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,825.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.40. Repsol has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $19.06.

Repsol, SA (Repsol) is an integrated energy company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation and others. The Upstream segment carries out oil and natural gas exploration and production activities, and manages its project portfolio. The Downstream segment includes covers the supply and trading of crude oil and other products; oil refining and marketing of oil products, and the production and marketing of chemicals.

