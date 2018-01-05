RealPage Inc (RP) Chairman Sells $9,193,583.36 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 201,968 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $9,193,583.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,364,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,626,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen T. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Stephen T. Winn sold 113,759 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $5,157,833.06.

On Thursday, November 30th, Stephen T. Winn sold 421,000 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $19,117,610.00.

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ RP) traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $45.40. 454,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,790.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.71 and a beta of 1.09. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.73 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of RealPage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of RealPage from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in RealPage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in RealPage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in RealPage by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in RealPage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 22,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in RealPage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

