Real Industry (RELY) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Real Industry (NASDAQ:RELY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Real Industry earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4537718040756 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RELY shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Real Industry in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Real Industry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of Real Industry (NASDAQ:RELY) traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,339. Real Industry has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Real Industry, Inc is a holding company. The Company focuses on the operations of Real Alloy Holding, Inc (Real Alloy), which is engaged in aluminum recycling. The Company’s segments include Real Alloy North America (RANA) and Real Alloy Europe (RAEU). The RANA segment includes aluminum melting, processing, recycling and alloying activities conducted in approximately 20 facilities located in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

