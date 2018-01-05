Quest Resource (QRHC) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Quest Resource and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ QRHC) traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,367. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.52, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.24.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 million. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. research analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $113,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $289,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,720 shares of company stock valued at $675,896. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Quest Resource worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) provides businesses with one-stop management programs to reuse, recycle and dispose of a range of waste streams and recyclables generated by their businesses and operate social media and online data platforms that contain information and instructions to recycle or properly dispose of household products and materials.

