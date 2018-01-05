QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Acquires Shares of 43,000 General Motors (GM)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. General Motors makes up about 1.1% of QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 43.5% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2,008.1% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 240.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $62,700.00, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $30.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 20.95%. General Motors’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

In other news, CAO Thomas S. Timko sold 44,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,991,407.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,617.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stefan Jacoby sold 37,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,388.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,115,437. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Vetr cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.99 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cascend Securities cut shares of General Motors to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Acquires Shares of 43,000 General Motors (GM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/quantres-asset-management-ltd-acquires-shares-of-43000-general-motors-gm.html.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.