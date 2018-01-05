QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,100 Ameren Corp (AEE)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,785,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,691,000 after purchasing an additional 248,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,134,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,101,000 after purchasing an additional 344,141 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,209,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,808,000 after acquiring an additional 67,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ameren by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,478,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,053,000 after acquiring an additional 511,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 463.6% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,462,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) opened at $57.43 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $13,930.00, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other news, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $752,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,683.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,100 Ameren Corp (AEE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/quantres-asset-management-ltd-acquires-shares-of-18100-ameren-corp-aee.html.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.