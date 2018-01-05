Quanterix (QTRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on QTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 72,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,867. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

In other Quanterix news, Director David R. Walt acquired 200,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Viii Overage Arch acquired 266,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,990,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 500,000 shares of company stock worth $7,500,000.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation is a United States-based company, which is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company offers single molecule array (Simoa) platform, whcich uses single molecule measurements to access proteins. Simoa focuses on research and clinical testing applications. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology.

