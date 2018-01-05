Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Given $25.67 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $25.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quanterix an industry rank of 161 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX ) traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 105,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,750. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Viii Overage Arch bought 266,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider E Kevin Hrusovsky bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 500,000 shares of company stock worth $7,500,000 over the last ninety days.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation is a United States-based company, which is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company offers single molecule array (Simoa) platform, whcich uses single molecule measurements to access proteins. Simoa focuses on research and clinical testing applications. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology.

