Qualys Inc (QLYS) VP Amer Deeba Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $121,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amer Deeba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $116,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Amer Deeba sold 12,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $661,800.00.

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.90. 204,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,350.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth $202,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

