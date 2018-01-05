QCR (QCRH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of QCR from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on shares of QCR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. 38,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,767. The firm has a market cap of $597.92, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. QCR has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.

In other QCR news, Director Patrick Baird sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $34,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $44,197.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $186,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,818 shares of company stock worth $124,113. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in QCR by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QCR by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in QCR by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 31,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/qcr-qcrh-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-sell.html.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny and Rockford communities through its banking subsidiaries, Quad City Bank and Trust Company (QCBT), Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company (CRBT), Community State Bank (CSB), Rockford Bank and Trust Company (RB&T), and Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and asset management services.

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.