Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Domino's Pizza, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report issued on Thursday. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino's Pizza’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.85 million. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Domino's Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.42.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) opened at $197.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8,630.00, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37. Domino's Pizza has a 1-year low of $161.60 and a 1-year high of $221.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

In other Domino's Pizza news, insider Russell J. Weiner sold 7,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,418,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $3,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,095.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 6.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 23.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

