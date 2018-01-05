Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Thursday. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.55%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 184,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,933. The company has a market cap of $14,430.00, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $33.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5,731.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 202,450,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,834,629,000 after acquiring an additional 198,978,886 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 45.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $331,000.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director Jamie Welch acquired 8,654 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $237,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc acquired 228,535 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,771,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 838,701 shares of company stock worth $24,581,185 in the last 90 days.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (Cheniere Partners) is a limited partnership formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere). The Company operates through liquefaction and regasification operations at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal segment. Through its subsidiary, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC (SPL), it is developing, constructing and operating natural gas liquefaction facilities (the Liquefaction Project) at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on the Sabine-Neches Waterway less than four miles from the Gulf Coast.

