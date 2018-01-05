Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Electrovaya Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (EFL)

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Electrovaya (TSE EFL) traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.57. 19,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.22. Electrovaya has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$3.05.

In related news, Director Gupta Bejoy Das purchased 50,000 shares of Electrovaya stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,450 over the last 90 days.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc is a Canada-based company, which designs, develops and manufactures Lithium Ion SuperPolymer batteries, battery systems, and battery related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. The Company develops, manufactures and markets power technology products.

