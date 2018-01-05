Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for Nordson Co. (NDSN) Issued By KeyCorp

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NDSN. Gabelli downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Nordson to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of Nordson ( NASDAQ NDSN ) traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.18. 593,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Nordson has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $8,611.03, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Nordson by 175.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Nordson by 13.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordson by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 361.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 81.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordson news, VP Robert E. Veillette sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $226,650.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

