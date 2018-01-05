Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,540,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,702,410 shares.The stock last traded at $0.74 and had previously closed at $0.72.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $320.34, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.98.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 705,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC owned about 0.56% of Protalix Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease.
