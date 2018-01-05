Proofpoint’s (PFPT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a research note released on Wednesday. Wedbush currently has a $108.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, September 11th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (PFPT) traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 399,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,400. The firm has a market cap of $4,290.00, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $97.92.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.48 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 158.19% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 40,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $3,635,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Hahn sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $447,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,549 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Proofpoint by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Proofpoint’s (PFPT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/proofpoints-pfpt-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-wedbush.html.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.