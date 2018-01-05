Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (CHL)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 0.6% during the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,953,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,579,000 after buying an additional 195,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,663,000 after buying an additional 306,835 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 1.3% during the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,204,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,126,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,192,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after buying an additional 341,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,304. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $205,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunication and related businesses. Its main businesses include Mobile businesses, Wireline Broadband businesses and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses. Mobile businesses include two categories of services. Voice services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, roaming services and voice value-added services.

