Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Pra Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Pra Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Pra Group (PRAA) traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.95. 309,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,533. Pra Group has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,580.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pra Group had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Pra Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pra Group news, Director Penelope W. Kyle sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $66,063.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,416.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc (PRA Group) is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company’s primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The Company operates through the account receivables management segment. It also provides fee-based services, such as vehicle location, skip tracing and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities and law enforcement; revenue administration, audit and revenue discovery/recovery services for local government entities; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States, and contingent collections of nonperforming loans in Europe and South America.

