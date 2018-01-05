Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Share Price

Media coverage about Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) has trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Antero Midstream GP earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.2938075425387 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGP shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of Antero Midstream GP ( AMGP ) traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.81. 1,162,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,000. Antero Midstream GP has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.95%. equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP, formerly Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering.

