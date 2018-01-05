Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Net Element International (NETE) Stock Price

News articles about Net Element International (NASDAQ:NETE) have been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Net Element International earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7376016473883 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Net Element International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Net Element International ( NASDAQ:NETE ) traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 467,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,167. Net Element International has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.28, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Net Element International (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). Net Element International had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 205.76%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. equities analysts predict that Net Element International will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Net Element International Company Profile

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company worldwide. It operates in three segments: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools.

