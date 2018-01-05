Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (PPSI) & ABB (ABB) Financial Contrast

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (OTCMKTS: PPSI) and ABB (NYSE:ABB) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ABB pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn does not pay a dividend. ABB pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn and ABB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn $114.40 million 0.58 -$1.06 million $0.62 12.19 ABB $33.83 billion 1.76 $1.90 billion $1.05 26.14

ABB has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn. Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn and ABB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn -0.84% 24.81% 8.33% ABB 6.79% 18.65% 6.59%

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn has a beta of -856.96, suggesting that its share price is 85,796% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABB has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn and ABB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn 0 0 1 0 3.00 ABB 2 3 7 0 2.42

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.89%. ABB has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.75%. Given Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn is more favorable than ABB.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of ABB shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ABB beats Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells and services a range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company operates through two segments: Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions) and Critical Power Solutions (Critical Power). The T&D Solutions segment consists of two primary product categories: electrical transformers and switchgear. These solutions are marketed principally through its Pioneer Transformers Ltd., Jefferson Electric, Inc. and Pioneer CEP brand names. Its Critical Power business provides customers with power generation equipment, paralleling switchgear, related electrical distribution infrastructure, and a data collection and monitoring platform. These solutions are marketed by its operations in Minneapolis, doing business under the Pioneer Critical Power Inc. and Titan Energy Systems Inc. brand names.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure. The Electrification Products segment manufactures and sells products and services including low and medium-voltage switchgear, breakers, switches and control products. The Robotics and Motion segment manufactures and sells motors, generators, variable speed drives and robots and robotics. The Industrial Automation segment develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, and automation products and solutions. The Power Grids segment supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions.

