Philip Swatman Sells 100,000 Shares of Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB) Stock

Cambria Automobiles PLC (LON:CAMB) insider Philip Swatman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.76), for a total value of £57,000 ($76,213.40).

Shares of Cambria Automobiles PLC (LON CAMB) traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 58 ($0.78). The company had a trading volume of 52,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,600. Cambria Automobiles PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 58 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.06). The stock has a market cap of $58.56 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Cambria Automobiles plc is a motor dealer, which is engaged in the sale and servicing of motor vehicles. The Company is engaged in the provision of car vehicle sales, vehicle servicing and related services. It is a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles and motorbikes. It operates on a dealership-by-dealership basis.

