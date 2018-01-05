Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. Phibro Animal Health also posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $35.30. 59,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,725. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $1,420.00, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Phibro) is a global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company operates in three segments, which include Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products. The Company offers various products, which include Animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, vaccines, nutritional specialty products and mineral nutrition products.

