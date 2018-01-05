Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL) Insider Frank Rushbrook Purchases 4 Shares

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) insider Frank Rushbrook purchased 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £408.96 ($546.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,635.84 ($2,187.24).
Frank Rushbrook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Frank Rushbrook acquired 4 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £408.16 ($545.74) per share, with a total value of £1,632.64 ($2,182.97).
- On Friday, November 3rd, Frank Rushbrook acquired 4 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £408.44 ($546.12) per share, with a total value of £1,633.76 ($2,184.46).
Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON PNL) opened at £410 ($548.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $880.07 and a PE ratio of 3,744.29. Personal Assets Trust PLC has a 1 year low of £390.50 ($522.13) and a 1 year high of £416.80 ($557.29).
Personal Assets Trust Company Profile
Personal Assets Trust PLC is a Scotland-based investment company. The Company is a self-managed investment trust. The Company will invest in equities and fixed income securities and it may also hold cash and cash equivalents, which include gold. The Company may also invest in other investment trusts.
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.