Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL) Insider Frank Rushbrook Purchases 4 Shares

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) insider Frank Rushbrook purchased 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £408.96 ($546.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,635.84 ($2,187.24).

Frank Rushbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Frank Rushbrook acquired 4 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £408.16 ($545.74) per share, with a total value of £1,632.64 ($2,182.97).

On Friday, November 3rd, Frank Rushbrook acquired 4 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £408.44 ($546.12) per share, with a total value of £1,633.76 ($2,184.46).

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON PNL) opened at £410 ($548.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $880.07 and a PE ratio of 3,744.29. Personal Assets Trust PLC has a 1 year low of £390.50 ($522.13) and a 1 year high of £416.80 ($557.29).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a GBX 140 ($1.87) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust PLC is a Scotland-based investment company. The Company is a self-managed investment trust. The Company will invest in equities and fixed income securities and it may also hold cash and cash equivalents, which include gold. The Company may also invest in other investment trusts.

