Pepsico’s (PEP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pepsico (NASDAQ:PEP) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

PEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pepsico from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pepsico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Pepsico (PEP) traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $118.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $168,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Pepsico has a 52 week low of $101.06 and a 52 week high of $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

In related news, insider Ramon Laguarta sold 21,449 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,370,328.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pepsico stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,911 shares during the quarter. Pepsico accounts for 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Pepsico worth $485,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

