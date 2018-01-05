Peel Hunt Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Restaurant Group (RTN)

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.34) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.75) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 380 ($5.08) to GBX 360 ($4.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. cut their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 300 ($4.01) to GBX 265 ($3.54) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.01) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 352.31 ($4.71).

Shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) opened at GBX 300.80 ($4.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.41 and a P/E ratio of -3,760.00. Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 273.40 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 386.92 ($5.17).

In other news, insider Andy McCue purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £55,600 ($74,341.49).

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates over 500 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Company operates through operating restaurants segment. Its portfolio covers a range of categories, including table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs and bars. The Company’s principal trading brands include Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Coast to Coast.

