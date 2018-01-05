Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Puretech Health (PRTC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Puretech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 302 ($4.04) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRTC. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 248 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Puretech Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puretech Health in a research report on Friday, November 17th. N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puretech Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 207 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Puretech Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Puretech Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 252.80 ($3.38).

Puretech Health (LON PRTC) traded up GBX 2.95 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 158.95 ($2.13). The stock had a trading volume of 30,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,709. The firm has a market cap of $370.20 and a PE ratio of -836.58. Puretech Health has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 158.95 ($2.13).

About Puretech Health

PureTech Health plc is a cross-disciplinary healthcare company. The Company operates through two segments: growth stage businesses and project phase businesses. Businesses in the growth stage businesses segment are those whose activities focus on developing products to solve healthcare problems in varied markets.

