Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) PT Set at $50.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) received a $50.00 price target from equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s previous close.

PRTK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ PRTK) traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 138,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,900. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $526.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 19,470.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its product candidates are the antibacterials omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is an antibiotic being developed for use as an empiric monotherapy option for patients suffering from serious, community-acquired bacterial infections.

