OvaScience Inc (NASDAQ:OVAS) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.47. 2,060,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,680,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on OVAS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of OvaScience in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OvaScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get OvaScience alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $52.49, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “OvaScience (OVAS) Shares Up 8.9%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/ovascience-ovas-shares-up-8-9.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVAS. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of OvaScience during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OvaScience during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OvaScience by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 509,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of OvaScience by 4,654.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 458,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 449,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OvaScience by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OvaScience

OvaScience, Inc is a global fertility company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of fertility treatment options for women. The Company’s portfolio of fertility treatment options uses its technology, including methods to identify and isolate Egg precursor (EggPC) cells from a patient’s own ovarian tissue.

Receive News & Ratings for OvaScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OvaScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.