OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 647,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,309,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
OPGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, September 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 and a P/E ratio of -0.39.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “OpGen (OPGN) Stock Price Up 0%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/opgen-opgn-stock-price-up-0.html.
About OpGen
OpGen, Inc (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.
