OpGen (OPGN) Stock Price Up 0%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 647,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,309,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

OPGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 and a P/E ratio of -0.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OpGen stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.25% of OpGen worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

