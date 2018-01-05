Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Vetr downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.33 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE OHI) opened at $26.92 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5,310.00, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Korman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,117,506.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $273,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,800. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

