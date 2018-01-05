Old Second Bancorp Inc. to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – DA Davidson raised their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old Second Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ OSBC) traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,000. The firm has a market cap of $419.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 10,096 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $145,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,996 shares of company stock worth $157,874 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

