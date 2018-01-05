Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) VP Kenneth W. Long III Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) VP Kenneth W. Long III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $2,152,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 176,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,253.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth W. Long III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Kenneth W. Long III sold 30,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $873,300.00.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.24. 3,891,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,840.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98. Nutanix Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.02 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 40.81% and a negative return on equity of 271.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. analysts predict that Nutanix Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth $1,398,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 274.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 582,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 427,255 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3,462.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 714,257 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.74.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

