NiSource (NI) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22

News articles about NiSource (NYSE:NI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NiSource earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.8811276686538 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,350.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.00 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NiSource from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NiSource (NI) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/nisource-ni-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-22.html.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.