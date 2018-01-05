NiSource (NI) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22

News articles about NiSource (NYSE:NI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NiSource earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.8811276686538 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:
- NiSource Inc. (NI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages (americanbankingnews.com)
- NiSource (NI) to Gain From Planned Investments: Time to Buy? (finance.yahoo.com)
- Bollinger Band Analysis Review of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) – The Oracle Examiner (oracleexaminer.com)
- NiSource Inc., (NYSE: NI) – Average True Range (ATR) under Consideration – Stock Watch (stocksnewstimes.com)
- NiSource (NI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold” (americanbankingnews.com)
Shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,350.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $27.76.
NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NiSource from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.
About NiSource
NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.
