NEXT (NXT) Given “Sell” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 4,240 ($56.69) target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on NXT. reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.81) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.81) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.81) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.85) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Whitman Howard reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($49.47) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NEXT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,285.75 ($57.30).
Shares of NEXT (NXT) traded up GBX 106 ($1.42) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,854 ($64.90). 1,060,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,724. The company has a market cap of $7,080.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,134.11. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 3,565 ($47.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,355 ($71.60).
In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,313 ($57.67) per share, for a total transaction of £17,467.65 ($23,355.60).
About NEXT
NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.