NEXT (NXT) Given New GBX 3,731 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 3,714 ($49.66) to GBX 3,731 ($49.89) in a report released on Thursday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXT. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 4,400 ($58.83) to GBX 4,500 ($60.17) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($66.85) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 4,129 ($55.21) to GBX 4,737 ($63.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.81) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,285.75 ($57.30).
Shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) traded up GBX 106 ($1.42) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,854 ($64.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,724. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 3,565 ($47.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,355 ($71.60). The firm has a market cap of $7,080.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.11.
In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,313 ($57.67) per share, with a total value of £17,467.65 ($23,355.60).
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.
