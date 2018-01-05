Newport (NEWP) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Newport (NASDAQ: NEWP) is one of 50 public companies in the “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Newport to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newport and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Newport N/A N/A 29.47 Newport Competitors $3.33 billion $240.04 million 441.58

Newport’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Newport. Newport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Newport and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newport 0 0 0 0 N/A Newport Competitors 238 1523 1689 19 2.43

As a group, “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 0.08%. Given Newport’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newport has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Newport and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newport 6.37% 10.63% 6.60% Newport Competitors 3.82% -50.66% 4.95%

Summary

Newport peers beat Newport on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Newport

Newport Corporation is a supplier of technology products and systems. The Company offers its products and services to a range of industries, including scientific research, microelectronics, defense and security, life and health sciences, and industrial markets. The Company operates through three business segments: Photonics Group, which includes photonics instruments and systems, vibration isolation systems and subsystems, precision positioning systems and subsystems, optical components for research applications, optical hardware, and three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment; Lasers Group, which offers a portfolio of laser technology products and services, including ultrafast lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, and high-energy pulsed lasers and tunable lasers, and Optics Group, which offers precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings.

