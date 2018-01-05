NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.10. 1,010,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 878,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NewLink Genetics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

The company has a market cap of $364.39, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLNK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 1,823.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications.

