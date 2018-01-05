NewBridge Bancorp (NBBC) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

NewBridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBBC) is one of 309 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NewBridge Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NewBridge Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NewBridge Bancorp N/A N/A 22.77 NewBridge Bancorp Competitors $5.50 billion $827.87 million 394.50

NewBridge Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NewBridge Bancorp. NewBridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NewBridge Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewBridge Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NewBridge Bancorp Competitors 2235 8684 8654 354 2.36

As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.42%. Given NewBridge Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NewBridge Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NewBridge Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewBridge Bancorp 12.68% 5.25% 0.49% NewBridge Bancorp Competitors 18.63% 8.31% 0.94%

Dividends

NewBridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. NewBridge Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 35.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NewBridge Bancorp rivals beat NewBridge Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About NewBridge Bancorp

NewBridge Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its banking subsidiary, NewBridge Bank and its branch network, provides a range of banking products to small to medium-sized businesses and retail clients in its market areas. The Bank provides services, which include interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, overdraft protection, personal and corporate trust services, safe deposit boxes, online banking, corporate cash management, brokerage, financial planning and asset management, and secured and unsecured loans. The Bank’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its primary lending products are commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

