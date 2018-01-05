Media coverage about Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neurometrix earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 46.4778216980219 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Neurometrix alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of Neurometrix ( NASDAQ NURO ) traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,333. Neurometrix has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.32.

WARNING: “Neurometrix (NURO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/neurometrix-nuro-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company combining bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders and diabetes. The Company is engaged in the sale of medical equipment, and consumables and accessories. It has two principal product lines: Wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and Point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.