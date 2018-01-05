Netflix (NFLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vetr

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $212.86 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. SunTrust Banks set a $175.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Group set a $190.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush set a $93.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,528,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Netflix has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $89,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Netflix had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $563,933.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,147 shares in the company, valued at $235,811.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.16, for a total value of $392,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,380 shares of company stock valued at $65,452,663. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 630,966 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $114,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,901 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

