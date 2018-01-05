National Instruments (NATI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, October 29th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,656.03, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.78 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $90,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,337,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,773,297.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,066,651 shares of company stock worth $46,543,249. Company insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,804,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,616,000 after purchasing an additional 262,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,651,000 after purchasing an additional 138,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,651,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,640,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/national-instruments-nati-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-sell.html.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.