National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Director James J. Truchard Sells 7,500 Shares

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) Director James J. Truchard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $315,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,277,537 shares in the company, valued at $347,822,104.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ NATI) traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 842,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,200. The company has a market cap of $5,656.03, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 0.93. National Instruments Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.78 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Corporation will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,804,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,616,000 after purchasing an additional 262,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,651,000 after purchasing an additional 138,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in National Instruments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,651,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,640,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

