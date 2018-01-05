National Bank (NBHC) PT Set at $35.00 by Hovde Group

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) has been assigned a $35.00 price objective by stock analysts at Hovde Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE NBHC) traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.59. 137,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,667. National Bank has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $865.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). National Bank had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $47.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 3,076 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $103,784.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Bank by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “National Bank (NBHC) PT Set at $35.00 by Hovde Group” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/national-bank-nbhc-pt-set-at-35-00-by-hovde-group.html.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBH) is a bank holding company. Through Bank Midwest, N.A. (Bank Midwest), NBH’s primary business is to offer a range of products and financial services to both its commercial and consumer customers, located in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado. The Company offers an array of lending products to cater to the customers’ needs, including, but not limited to, small business loans, equipment loans, term loans, asset-backed loans, letters of credit, commercial lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home equity and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.